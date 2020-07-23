Discussion
Evgeny Pozdeev
Maker
Hey everyone! I'm a co-founder of UDAPTOR along with @fmstefanini Today we want to share a Data Access Assistant - a simple Chrome Extension that help you to get all your data from online services. It automates tricky and boring routines (e.g. looking for link/contact, writing an email or building a request), it shows you hints and keeps track of your active requests. Exercising your Data Rights has never been easier:) After you get your data you can: ✅ SAVE - to build your own Data Vault, or just to keep the data before deleting an account ✅ EXPLORE - to actually see, what data companies actually collect on you ✅ SWITCH - from one service provider to another one in a seamless way, with all your data (e.g. from Apple Music to Spotify) ❗️ Currently, the Data Access Assistant works only if you use Google Chrome and Gmail. You can request your data from the following services: Google, Splitwise, Freeletics, Headspace, and Revolut. If you want to use it under something else, let us know!:) 🚀 This is just the first step: we are building an end-to-end Data Portability platform that will allow people to port their data from one service to another with no effort, e.g. if you want to switch Apple Music to Spotify and to keep your playlists and recommendations. Find out more info on https://udaptor.io/ We would really love to hear your feedback, we want to know how can we improve Cheers!
