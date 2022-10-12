Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Dastia
Dastia
Full Call Management Suite. Track, Route & Automate Leads.
Visit
Upvote 3
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Our AI-powered call tracking and lead management solution leverages data to help you optimize your marketing campaigns and turn your leads into sales.
Launched in
Analytics
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Dastia
Views by Airplane
Ad
Developer-centric approach to quickly building internal UIs
About this launch
Dastia
Full Call Management Suite. Track, Route & Automate Leads.
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Dastia by
Dastia
was hunted by
Lucas Cecchettini
in
Analytics
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Lucas Cecchettini
. Featured on October 17th, 2022.
Dastia
is not rated yet. This is Dastia's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report