Home
→
Product
→
Dashwind.io
Dashwind.io
Build React dashboard windly
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Dashwind allows you to quickly view and build dashboard using drag and drop tools. You can quickly modify sidebar , add headers, grids, analytics, datatables and a lot more.
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
by
Dashwind.io
About this launch
Dashwind.io
Build React Dashboard Windly
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Dashwind.io by
Dashwind.io
was hunted by
Vaibhav Fuke
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Vaibhav Fuke
. Featured on December 10th, 2022.
Dashwind.io
is not rated yet. This is Dashwind.io's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#205
Report