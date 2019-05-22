DashPass by DoorDash

Food delivery anywhere you are, from a family picnic in the park to your date night at home. DoorDash offers the greatest selection of your favorite local and national restaurants — more than 110,000 menus across 800+ cities in the U.S. and Canada.
As DoorDash Looks For More Money, A Quick Rewind Of its Fundraising Past27 Shares Email Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Copy Link Morning Markets: There's still money in delivery. DoorDash is proving the fact. Subscribe to the Crunchbase Daily Rewind the tape a few years and on-demand startups were nowhere. As the market learned how expensive it was to build a delivery startup at scale, capital became scarce.
Crunchbase News
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
I'm liking the subscription models for food delivery, it makes sense to at the least test this platform out since it seems to work for nearly every other industry
