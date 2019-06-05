DashOne
DashOne is a Google Chrome extension to supercharge your new tab with smart widgets!
News, Weather, Email, Calendar, Todos, Timezones, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Github, Jira, and more!
Clean UI, highly customizable
I can't create my own widgets.
Would love if this was open-source. I would like to create my own widgets. Please write more on the design and architecture and privacy of this.Shashank has used this product for one day.
* Non-invasive * Non-distracting * Adding features quickly * Listens to features requests
* Life clock (optional) is slightly stressful
In general, I love it and look at it dailyCharles Fayal has used this product for one month.
Hunter
Makers
Sharath PrabhalMaker@sharathprabhal
Hi PH! 👋 Super excited to launch DashOne, a Google Chrome extension to supercharge your new tab with smart widgets! Features ★ Live weather! ★ Stay up to date on what’s happening around you and elsewhere with news widgets from Google News, CNN, Reuters, NDTV, Times of India, HackerNews, TechCrunch, etc. ★ Speed Dial - Create a smart visual bookmark of your most visited sites ★ Search in DuckDuckGo, Bing, Google, Baidu, Yandex, and Yahoo directly in your new tab! ★ Take notes ★ Inspirational Quotes ★ View your Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn feed without leaving your newtab ★ Recharge yourself with a quick game break ★ Stay on top your daily tasks with widgets from Gmail, Google Calendar, Outlook email & calendar, Todoist, etc. ★ Everything you need, loaded in under a second ★ No initial signup required - install to awesomeness in 20 seconds 🚀 ProductHunt exclusive - use coupon code `PHN7YMI` for a free month of PRO. Here are a few helpful links - The idea behind DashOne - https://dashone.app/intro - Request a new feature or integration at https://dashone.nolt.io Appreciate your feedback!
Vishnu V@vishnu_v
Oh, thanks for this. Loving it so far. 🙌 Would be amazing if I could create my own widgets in the future. :) Also, some options for design changes would be great as well. 🤽♂️
