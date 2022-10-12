Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Dasheet
Dasheet
Data visualization dashboards that anybody can create
Visit
Upvote 1
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Turn your Google sheets into shareable, interactive dashboards so you can communicate what matters.
Launched in
Productivity
,
No-Code
,
Data Visualization
by
Dasheet
Deepgram
Ad
Transcription with understanding, first 200 hours free
Learn more
About this launch
Dasheet
Data visualization dashboards that anybody can create
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Dasheet by
Dasheet
was hunted by
Chris Evans
in
Productivity
,
No-Code
,
Data Visualization
. Made by
Chris Evans
. Featured on October 20th, 2022.
Dasheet
is not rated yet. This is Dasheet's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
0
Day rank
#35
Week rank
#174
Report