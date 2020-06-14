Discussion
Ezzy Sriram
Maker
Hey Product Hunt, My name is Ezzy. I’m a software dev and productivity junkie whose mission has always been to learn and grow, which is why I've spent countless hours exploring spreadsheets, IFTTT plugins, Pomodoro methods, and Calendars. After hacking my way through all of these applications, I soon discovered that the greatest sense of insight was gained by comparing my planned schedule against what I actually did. I wanted a calendar that challenged me to achieve my goals, but also had the intelligence to prevent me from making the same mistake twice. I’ve created DashCalendar, a Google Calendar plugin to do just that. I don’t believe in tracking every little detail, so DashCalendar hooks up to IFTTT’s Android & iOS apps to automatically track your general lifestyle trends. Daily events and habits such as sleep, gym, work, self care, and social time can be tracked and analyzed all within the singular Calendar app. The app shows you the unexpected surprises that disrupt your weekly schedule and gives you personalized schedule insights (best days to plan an event, tasks you should knockout in the morning, weather patterns that make you change your plans, etc.) If you currently enjoy using Google Calendar, but want productivity trends, DashCalendar will send you weekly emails to summarize your progress toward your goals. Never miss a beat, and gain insight into the impacts of optimized planning. Sign up on DashCalendar.com today! Features: -View your planned schedule versus what you actually did -Set weekly goals and track progress on your calendar -Kanban tasks and time-block across free slots in your calendar -Automatically track sleep quality and time spent at places with IFTTT integration -Create event groups to automatically color, track, and set goals across any event -Benefit from event analytics to optimize future plans based on past behavior -Gamification with weekly progress streaks
