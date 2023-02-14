Products
This is the latest launch from Equals
See Equals’s 3 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Dashboards by Equals
Ranked #3 for today
Dashboards by Equals
The most flexible way to build dashboards
Visit
Upvote 267
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Forget yet another BI tool. Build fully automated dashboards with the flexibility and familiarity of a spreadsheet. With native connections to your data, Equals automatically updates your charts and tables as needed, so you never have to.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
SaaS
by
Equals
About this launch
Equals
A next-generation spreadsheet with SQL data connections
8
reviews
2.5K
followers
Follow for updates
Dashboards by Equals by
Equals
was hunted by
Bobby Pinero
in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
SaaS
. Made by
Bobby Pinero
,
Ben McRedmond
,
Jamie Osler
,
Marta Jamrozik
,
Mauro Ribeiro
,
Vojtěch Udržal
,
William Collins
,
Abbey Minondo
,
Christopher Sean
,
Martin Rariga
,
Mike Stewart
,
Cathal Coffey
,
Maddie Revill
and
Calvin Collins
. Featured on February 15th, 2023.
Equals
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 8 users. It first launched on June 1st, 2022.
Upvotes
267
Comments
25
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#12
Report