Home
→
Product
→
DashAI
DashAI
Instant access to ChatGPT on every webpage
Skyrocket your productivity with instant access to ChatGPT on every webpage. Chat with AI, voice transcriptions, AI quick actions, prompt library, summarize webpages and more.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
DashAI
About this launch
DashAI
Instant access to ChatGPT on every webpage
0
reviews
33
followers
Follow for updates
DashAI by
DashAI
was hunted by
Jay
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Jay
. Featured on August 3rd, 2023.
DashAI
is not rated yet. This is DashAI's first launch.
Upvotes
34
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report