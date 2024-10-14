  • Subscribe
    Your OpenTelemetry native observability tool

    Dash0 is the first and only OpenTelemetry Native observability tool! Get real-time metrics, logs, and traces with no proprietary data. Enjoy unmatched transparency, cost control, and customizable dashboards for ultimate performance insights.
    Dash0Observability, Simplified. Powered by OpenTelemetry.
    Featured on October 31st, 2024.
    Dash0
    It first launched on November 13th, 2023.
