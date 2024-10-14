Launches
Home
Product
Dash0
Dash0
Your OpenTelemetry native observability tool
Dash0 is the first and only OpenTelemetry Native observability tool! Get real-time metrics, logs, and traces with no proprietary data. Enjoy unmatched transparency, cost control, and customizable dashboards for ultimate performance insights.
Development
by
Dash0
Dash0
Observability, Simplified. Powered by OpenTelemetry.
Dash0 by
Dash0
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Development
. Made by
Ben Blackmore
,
Mirko Novakovic
,
Marcel Sim
and
Michele Mancioppi
. Featured on October 31st, 2024.
Dash0
is not rated yet. It first launched on November 13th, 2023.
