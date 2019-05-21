Dash makes it easy to quickly gather people across your Slack workspace into a temporary channel, set a deadline, and get things done. Dash is a slash command for Slack that creates channels with expiration dates for groups to have time-boxed discussions.
Around the web
Dash for Slack - Postlight - Digital product studioSometimes you just need the room. Dash makes it easy to quickly gather people across your Slack workspace into a temporary channel, set a deadline, and get things done. Dash is a slash command for Slack that creates channels with expiration dates for groups to have time-boxed discussions.
Postlight - Digital product studio
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.