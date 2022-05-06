Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign In
Sign Up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Dash And Break
Dash And Break
A hyper-casual game where you dash to break walls.
🏷 Free
Android
+ 3
A game where a ball is advancing by itself. You can decide if this ball should dash or not by pressing the "Dash" button.
There are walls along the way that gets destroyed if you touch them.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
6m ago
Have you used Dash And Break?
Help improve Product Hunt by sharing a review with the community.
Leave a review