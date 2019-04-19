Darwin Mail
Joey TawadrousMaker@joey_tawadrous · Maker motorcyclist futurologist actor 🎭
👋 Hello Product Hunters! ✌️ I’m Joey, the maker of Darwin Mail. Thank you so much for reading this far! 💛 FREE LIFETIME COUPON - Just share Darwin Mail on Twitter/Hacker News/Reddit/Indie Hackers! — Darwin Mail aims to help you be your most productive when dealing with emails & todos. 👋 Problem Inbox by Google was one of the best products they ever made. And then they shut it down. 💌 Solution Introducing Darwin Mail, which aims to replace and become better than Google Inbox ever was. 🚀 How & Why - How can Darwin Mail become better than Inbox by Google? - Why would we use you over competitors? 1. We will not sell your data, abuse our power or ignore your requests... 2. Because we respect your privacy. 3. We understand that the product can only become great if each & every suggestion is listened to. 4. We have a public roadmap, public changelog, and open lines of communication. 5. The primary focus of Darwin Mail is to help you be productive. Each and every change is made for that sole reason. 💎 Features - Snoozing Running late? Or need to forget about an email for now? Snooze your emails and take care of them later. - Reminders Clear your mind with our reminders feature. Jot down your reminder so you don't forget about it. - Dark Mode A sleek and less distracting option for managing your email & todos while ensuring you're at your most productive. - Undo Send Do you ever wish you could take back what you just said in that email? - Custom Backgrounds Choose a custom Unsplash HD background to be displayed behind all your emails, ensuring you feel at home in your Inbox. - Templates Create multiple email templates (product launch, feedback, promotion, testing, recruiting etc) and use them in your emails to save you loads of time. - & much more according to your requests! Just let everyone know exactly what you would like! https://www.darwinmail.app/feedb... https://twitter.com/joeytawadrous Darwin Mail will evolve to become great over time, thanks to its users, and thanks to you. Please join me on this journey ❤️
Danielle Johnson@dinkydani21 · UptimeBar | Leave Me Alone | ReleasePage
@joey_tawadrous I was devastated when Google shut down inbox 💔. Darwin Mail looks great and with a few more features will be a perfect replacement. Congratulations on the launch 🚀 excited to see what this becomes!
