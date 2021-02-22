discussion
Fillipe Cordeiro
MakerSoftware Engineer & Digital Entrepreneur
Hey Product Hunters! I made this new thing called dart.rocks for those who want to learn to code. Here's the problem I had, and the solution I thought of: 🤔 Problem The problem is that many people don't get learn how to code because of the barriers of machine configuration. Another problem that we want to avoid is the addiction to passive study. Watching a video is easy, it doesn't take much effort. We have the impression that we are understanding everything - and we are - but we are not really deepening our knowledge. We are understanding, but that does not mean we are absorbing or paying attention to everything. So what do I want? I want to broke the biggest entry barriers to learn to code and teach in an interactive way. 🛠 Solution I did develop a platform that teaches how to code in Dart in the browser. So the students don't need to install anything on their computers. You even don't need a computer. Also, we are creating a community to connect and help the students to grow you knowledge. Let me know what you think! 💖 Special thanks to @dart_lang to give me the resources to build this project, @hotmart for being a great payment partner and my wife for supporting me to finish it, and everyone else who helped in any way!
