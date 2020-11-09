Darkmode Widget for Nuxt.js
Sandoche
Founder of Kanbanote, Maker and Learner!
Hi Product Hunt 👋, I am Sandoche, a maker, designer and developer. Last year, I made Darkmode.js, a library that adds a dark-theme (and a widget to toggle it) to your website just by copy pasting a snippet! Because I am using a lot Nuxt.js in all my new projects, and Darkmode.js is getting very popular, I decided to make a Darkmode.js module for Nuxt.js. Also, it's a way for me to give back to the open source community, especially the Nuxt.js community which is pretty active and awesome! Basically you just need to install the module in your Nuxt.js project and there you go, you get a dark theme on your website 🚀! I used this module in my latest release, CuratedStack, and also in Undesign. If you are not a Nuxt.js user, you can still use Darkmode.js, it's still alive and works very well. I hope you will like it!
@sandochee What to say... Free, opensource, uses Vuejs what I like. Cool man!
@etienne0790 You're welcome