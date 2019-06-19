Darkmode Widget
Easy, fast and effective, it does what it promises. Very good for amoled screens
Need extra css to customize the default colors
I was beta tester and added it to my website https://what.toeat.in It worked like a charm, I like getting things done fast 😁Patricia Mayo has used this product for one week.
Managed to darkify two of my website easily.
None so far. Maybe having more colors in the future would be cool, although to me the dark one would suffice.
It's an open source and easy-to-use tool which most website should use nowadays as the dark theme is becoming more and more popular.Farbod Saraf has used this product for one week.
Sandoche
Hi Product Hunt 👋, I am Sandoche, a maker, designer and developer. I recently wanted to add a dark-mode to Kanbanote, one of my website, and then I thought, why not to do it for all my websites at once? that is why I decided to build this plugin that makes dark-mode easily available to any project. Just copy paste the snippet and you will get a widget to turn on and off the dark-mode. You can also use it without the widget programmatically. The plugin is lightweight, built in VanillaJS and open source ! I hope you will like it!
As always, great product @sandochee & team! Works perfectly out of the box, and enables a feature completely new for users. They perceive the added value of being able to browse my sites without destroying their eyes. Great thinking team! Continue the great work!
@carlos_bernabeu Thanks a lot Carlos, I hope you will use it in your next projects!
Nice add-on.
@async1983 Thanks Andr !
Cool addon! I'm wondering how you'd make images (logo, illustrations) in dark mode as well?
@simoelalj Thanks! Actually this library uses the CSS proprety `mix-blend-mode: difference;` to activate the darkmode, and by adding `isolation: isolate;` to all the images it will isolate them from the mix-blend-mode.
Again a very good idea. I was actually looking for something similar since some time and you just made it, perfect for me then :) It is very easy to integrate, I will definitely use it. Thanks for the great work.
@etienne0790 Thanks Etienne, please share your project I'll add it to the Readme as a showcase !