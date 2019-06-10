Reviews
Mark Murphy
Hi everyone! 👋🏼 I'm Murph, the creator of Dark Hacker News. Dark Hacker News is a simple Dark-Themed Hacker News client for browsing Hacker News stories and comments. It's my first published iOS app! 🥳 If Dark Hacker is well received on iOS and hits 50+ positive reviews, I will launch on Android as well! Please let me know if you have any questions or feedback. Thanks y'all and I hope you enjoy the app! Current features Include: Dark theme for easy reading and browsing. View stories by Trending, Ask HN, and Show HN. Bookmark your favorite stories with a swipe and come back to them later. Share interesting stories you find with your friends. Traverse the comments easily by collapsing them with a simple tap. Viewed stories turn grey so you know where you've been. and more to come!
