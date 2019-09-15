Discussion
Hiten Shah
Dark helps you build software products so much faster by taking the headache out of building the backend. A unique product solving an important problem for any company that's building software today.
I've been impressed with Dark -- it has the potential to make it possible to build a complete scalable cloud application in an afternoon. They can reduce the complexity of applications -- which is interesting since it can potentially bring application development to the world of semi-technical workers who aren't sophisticated back-end programmers. I recommend you check it out and give feedback! [Disclosure - I'm an investor in the company, but my thoughts are my own.]
hi all! happy to answer any questions about using Dark. It's been really fun to build (and use it to build other things!) over the last couple years.
