Ranked #2 for today
DAO Manager
Your ultimate solution for growing your community
Streamline operations and foster collaboration with our all-in-one community management tool. Manage discussions, proposals, bounties, payouts, rewards & reputation. Essential for creators, gamers, dApps, & Web3/Web2 communities
Launched in
Productivity
,
Web3
,
Community
by
DAO Manager
About this launch
DAO Manager
Your ultimate solution for growing your community
DAO Manager by
DAO Manager
was hunted by
Sharath Kuruganty
in
Productivity
,
Web3
,
Community
. Made by
Vikram Aditya
,
Nimish Gahlot
and
yashvardhan chauhan
. Featured on January 24th, 2023.
DAO Manager
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. This is DAO Manager's first launch.
Upvotes
251
Comments
47
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#15
