  1. Home
  2.  → Dangerzone

Dangerzone

Convert files to a safe PDF

Give Dangerzone a document that you don't know if you can trust. Inside of a sandbox, Dangerzone converts the document to a PDF and then converts the PDF into raw pixel data and converts it back into a PDF.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Patrick Loonstra
Patrick Loonstra
Hunter
This product is in version 0.1 but it is very promising to have and extra piece of security in your toolbox.
UpvoteShare