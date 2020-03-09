Deals
Dangerzone
Dangerzone
Convert files to a safe PDF
Give Dangerzone a document that you don't know if you can trust. Inside of a sandbox, Dangerzone converts the document to a PDF and then converts the PDF into raw pixel data and converts it back into a PDF.
This product is in version 0.1 but it is very promising to have and extra piece of security in your toolbox.
