Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Danger Notes

Danger Notes

Fight writer's block

Don’t stop typing. If you do, all your work will disappear and be gone forever.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Nichole Elizabeth DeMeré
Nichole Elizabeth DeMeré
Hunter
Danger Notes will help you fight writer’s block by forcing you to keep writing in order to save your progress from being deleted. The theory behind this tool is that by pressuring you to keep writing, you will be forced to formulate an actual flow of written work instead of just staring at a blank document for hours. The more words you type, the easier it will be to break past your writer's block.
UpvoteShare