Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Danielle Sobel
Maker
Hi! Super excited to share the launch of my company, Dandy! Like many modern pet-parents, I found myself constantly frustrated with the lack of products and information that made caring for them easier, approachable and supported their well-being, daily. After spending too much time searching the depths of the internet, I decided to create what I was looking for. Dandy was built to make things easier for you. To remove the frustration and friction. To allow you to take a more proactive approach to your dog’s wellness for a healthier today and a happier tomorrow. Whether you’re targeting a specific issue, or just want to support your dog's well-being daily - Dandy gives you the opportunity to do both, effortlessly. Our first product is a line of supplement treats that are tailored specifically to your dog's current (and future) needs. At our core - Dandy is built on big data and machine learning to create meaningful personalization and long-term dynamic recommendations. We're really excited to share what we have been working on with everyone! - Danielle
UpvoteShare