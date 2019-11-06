Log InSign up
Dandy

Personalized supplement treats for dogs

Dandy is an intelligent platform for people and their pets! We use big data and machine learning to make caring for your dog easier, more accessible and approachable. Our first product is a line of personalized supplement treats.
Hi! Super excited to share the launch of my company, Dandy! Like many modern pet-parents, I found myself constantly frustrated with the lack of products and information that made caring for them easier, approachable and supported their well-being, daily. After spending too much time searching the depths of the internet, I decided to create what I was looking for. Dandy was built to make things easier for you. To remove the frustration and friction. To allow you to take a more proactive approach to your dog’s wellness for a healthier today and a happier tomorrow. Whether you’re targeting a specific issue, or just want to support your dog's well-being daily - Dandy gives you the opportunity to do both, effortlessly. Our first product is a line of supplement treats that are tailored specifically to your dog's current (and future) needs. At our core - Dandy is built on big data and machine learning to create meaningful personalization and long-term dynamic recommendations. We're really excited to share what we have been working on with everyone! - Danielle
