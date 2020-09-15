Dandi beta

discussion
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Maker
Actor, Advisor @Dandi
Hi. I’m excited to share Dandi with you. Confronted by the enormous challenges we face both locally and globally, it’s easy to feel powerless and overwhelmed. For the past 4 years, I have been lucky to work for the UNDP as a goodwill ambassador and have seen not only the real challenges we face but also been blessed to meet dedicated people from all over the world desperately wanting to make the world a better place. Unfortunately, charities have to spend way too much time fundraising, branding and networking– and less time doing the important work. I have had countless discussions trying to find a way to better this system. By using technology there is a way. We need to insist on working together across nonprofits to make sure we achieve the goals we all share, as quickly and efficiently as possible. That resources go to the groups that can solve whatever a specific challenge calls for, as soon as the need is there. Dandi is a tool that can enable us to do just that. Using and combining huge amounts of data from nonprofits on the ground, we will be able to direct funds to where they will have the most positive impact– faster and more efficiently than ever before. I urge you to check out Dandi and join this new movement of collaborative humanitarian action. Thank you, Nikolaj
Will check it out - lyder fantastisk - det er hermed installeret!
