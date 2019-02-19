Dance Workouts in Messenger

Yord Fitness is a Messenger Bot that helps to get exciting dance workouts to lose weight and be in great shape.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Dmitry KocherginMaker@thekochergin · Head of Yord
Hello, Producthunters. We are happy to launch a bot in Messenger (and site as well) that will help you keep in shape, spending only 20 minutes a day. Traditional ways to lose weight seem very boring and monotonous. We tried to make these 20 minutes as interesting and fun as possible, but at the same time very effective. We will be glad to any feedback about Yord Fitness. We are for a healthy lifestyle.
Upvote (1)Share·