A domain-specific smart contract programming language for modeling, automating, and enforcing multi-party agreements. DAML contracts can run on multiple DLT/blockchain platforms.
- Pros:
The best Smart Contract Modeling Language for Distributed and traditional ledger technologyCons:
Not open source UNTIL today!!
Not just for financial markets. We've been running a supply chain use case recently that works wonderfully.Oliver Hugh-Jones has used this product for one year.
Paul DiMarzioMaker@ptdimarzio · Interested in blockchain tech
Digital Asset is pleased to announce both open availability and open sourcing of the Developer Preview version of our smart contract language, DAML. Any developer interested in using DAML to model and test sophisticated multi-party applications can download the complete DAML SDK and access the complete documentation via www.daml.com. Developers are also warmly welcomed to make contributions to the DAML language, runtime, documentation, and tools, which have been made available on Github under the Apache 2.0 license at github.com/digital-asset/daml.
