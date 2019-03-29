Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Damask Rose Night Cream

Damask Rose Night Cream

Renews and nourishes for a luminous morning skin

get it
Rich night cream formula works overnight to deeply nourish your skin, restore its level of hydration and improve the appearance of wrinkles, lines and pores for a renewed, luminous morning skin.
Rich in 19 botanical ingredients sourced from around the world.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Natalia Bednarek
Natalia Bednarek
Makers
Natalia Bednarek
Natalia Bednarek
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Natalia Bednarek
Natalia BednarekMaker@natalia_bednarek
Hi! I co-founded Herla, a natural skincare brand, with my grandmother and we recently launched. Our Damask Rose night cream has been getting great reviews.
Upvote ·