Dailypapers

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Micah Cantor
Maker
Hey ProductHunt! This spring I graduated high school, and this is the second Chrome extension I've released this summer. I got the idea for this project after reading a blog exploring the Reddit API mentioned it would be possible, but when I looked I was surprised no one had made something similar. If you like the subreddit r/EarthPorn, or just like nature pictures in general, then give this extension a shot and let me know what you think! It's totally free, and if you're interested, you can check out the source code on GitHub here: https://github.com/micahcantor/d...
UpvoteShare