Zoe Chew 🇲🇾👩💻🎹📕@whizzzoe · Improve product pitches
Great to see a community that helps techies to be productive! Finally a crowdsourced daily tips that I can browse through to find solutions & inspiration. Thank you for making this. Well done Mohd Danish & Fajar!
Mohd DanishMaker@mddanishyusuf · Front-end Engineer @anantcorp
@whizzzoe thanks
Fajar SiddiqMaker@fajarsiddiq · FajarSiddiq.com
@whizzzoe Yes, we are very small community with big heart to share knowledge. Some of the tricks we can use in our daily projects. You're most welcome Zoe!
Fajar SiddiqMaker@fajarsiddiq · FajarSiddiq.com
Welcome to Daily Hack! 👋🏽 🚀It's a place where people share there daily hacks they use in their developments. So, Do you have any hack? 💡 👨🏻💻A place where Makers & Geeks share their daily hack in the community! I'm @fajarsiddiq from Singapore and @mddanishyusuf from India we have made this possible. We share the tweet post of new hacks at https://twitter.com/dailyhacknotes Come join the community of makers who can contribute your hack tricks at https://dailyhack.xyz/ 📖 DailyHack is just an Idea about sharing the hack/tricks/shortcuts we use in our daily life to develop and fix the things quick and smart way. So, it's a community of the makers and geeks around the word. So, anyone can share there methods with the others makers and developers. ✍ How to add tricks So, we are using the GitHub Issue System as a CMS. So, it's easy to add your tricks. Just create an issues and write your hack into editor and submit. After you submit the author/editors will set the tags to your issues and it will show on the website. 🤝 How to Contribute Adding tricks is a big contribution to the open source community. So, the website is Open Source and code in this repository. So, you can do whatever you seems that it should be improvise and need to be changed. 🛠️Website Build With Nextjs- For SSR, Front-end and I use Styled JSX. GitHub Issues: As a CMS for tricks Glitch: An layer on the GitHub API to secure access_token Zeit: To host the application 💜 Thanks to Our Contributors Thanks to our many contributors and friends those give time to add tricks.
Mohd DanishMaker@mddanishyusuf · Front-end Engineer @anantcorp
@fajarsiddiq Thanks you Fajar for your Hard Work and dedication. You are the my man.
Mohd DanishMaker@mddanishyusuf · Front-end Engineer @anantcorp
Fajar SiddiqMaker@fajarsiddiq · FajarSiddiq.com
@mddanishyusuf You're most welcome, this is amazing to do things together in the community to benefit others and share hack tricks!
Fajar SiddiqMaker@fajarsiddiq · FajarSiddiq.com
Carlos Branco@carlos_branco · 12 different projects in 2019
Good luck with the project.
Fajar SiddiqMaker@fajarsiddiq · FajarSiddiq.com
@carlos_branco Hey thank you so much dude! that means alot <3 you can submit your hacks too
