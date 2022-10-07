Products
Ranked #12 for today

DailyChef

Real time meal sharing

Free
The DailyChef app is a marketplace that connects home cooks with their neighbours in real time to facilitate buying and selling of freshly made, healthy homemade food.
Launched in Android, YouTube, Food & Drink
DailyChef
About this launch
DailyChefreal time meal sharing
DailyChef by
DailyChef
was hunted by
Aditya Tiwana
in Android, YouTube, Food & Drink. Made by
Aditya Tiwana
. Featured on October 8th, 2022.
DailyChef
is not rated yet. This is DailyChef's first launch.
