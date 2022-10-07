Products
Home
→
Product
→
DailyChef
Ranked #12 for today
DailyChef
Real time meal sharing
Visit
Free
The DailyChef app is a marketplace that connects home cooks with their neighbours in real time to facilitate buying and selling of freshly made, healthy homemade food.
Launched in
Android
,
YouTube
,
Food & Drink
+2 by
DailyChef
About this launch
DailyChef
real time meal sharing
DailyChef by
DailyChef
was hunted by
Aditya Tiwana
in
Android
,
YouTube
,
Food & Drink
. Made by
Aditya Tiwana
. Featured on October 8th, 2022.
DailyChef
is not rated yet. This is DailyChef's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#207
