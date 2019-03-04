Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → DailyBot for Hangouts Chat

DailyBot for Hangouts Chat

Daily stand-up meetings chatbot for Hangouts

get it
DailyBot organizes standup meetings, tracks your team motivation, and provides you with a work history dashboard saving you and your team valuable time. Hire DailyBot for free by adding him to your Hangouts Chat or Slack.
Around the web
Introducing Daily Stand-Up Meetings for Hangouts - DailyBot - MediumWhat did you do yesterday? What will you do today? What is getting in your way? These 3 easy to answer questions are known as a stand-up meeting and are key for agile teams to keep on track and accomplish their tasks.
MediumJuan Jose Londono

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Juan José Londoño
Juan José Londoño
Makers
Sergio Florez
Sergio Florez
Mauricio Morales
Mauricio Morales
Juan José Londoño
Juan José Londoño
Rocka
Rocka
DailyBot
DailyBot
Laura Aguirre
Laura Aguirre
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Juan José Londoño
Juan José LondoñoMaker@pepelondono · Product & Strategy @Rocka.co
Hey there makers, We're happy to announce DailyBot is now also available for Hangouts Chat allowing more teams to benefit from it. We’re also considering which should be the next platform or communication channel to support, so we’re happy to hear which platform your team uses in case it’s not Slack or Hangouts. I’ll be more than happy to solve any doubts and thanks in advance for your support. Juan from DailyBot
Upvote ·