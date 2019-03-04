DailyBot for Hangouts

DailyBot organizes standup meetings, tracks your team motivation, and provides you with a work history dashboard saving you and your team valuable time. Hire DailyBot for free by adding him to your Hangouts Chat or Slack.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Juan José LondoñoMaker@pepelondono · Product & Strategy @Rocka.co
Hey there makers, We're happy to announce DailyBot is now also available for Hangouts Chat allowing more teams to benefit from it. We’re also considering which should be the next platform or communication channel to support, so we’re happy to hear which platform your team uses in case it’s not Slack or Hangouts. I’ll be more than happy to solve any doubts and thanks in advance for your support. Juan from DailyBot
Upvote (1)Share·