Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
DailyBot for Gmail
DailyBot for Gmail
Standups and team reports in Gmail chat
Visit
Upvote 14
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The best async collaboration toolkit, now for Gmail users: automate workflows and team check-ins without G-suite.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Virtual Assistants
Remote Work
by
DailyBot for Gmail
Redis for Startups
Ad
Get free support to start building apps—fast.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
DailyBot for Gmail
Standups and team reports in Gmail chat
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
DailyBot for Gmail by
DailyBot for Gmail
was hunted by
Mauricio Morales
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Virtual Assistants
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Mauricio Morales
and
Sergio Florez
. Featured on October 30th, 2024.
DailyBot for Gmail
is not rated yet. This is DailyBot for Gmail's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report