Mauricio Morales
Hi Hunters! 🧡 — the frequent and the occasional :) DailyBot 🤖 is a chatbot assistant powered by Skills (or super powers) that help you automate your team daily workflows. Our product is built with the remote community in our top of mind 🌎 — as a fully remote team, we are giving our 2 cents to make the work of every remote worker smoother and even more fun! We’re not only building for remote teams, our product brings great benefits to any on-site team as well. We just like to highlight that every feature, Skill and detail is thought to be super remote friendly. We’ve been working hard re-architecting our product/tech for our demanding growth and polishing and re-launching this Follow-ups Skill. It is totally inspired on the Scrum Standup meetings practice, but adapted for remotes that require more asynchronous communication and multiple time zones. It integrates a vacation mode and a team motivation tracker 😃. DailyBot smoothly collects information about what your team has done the day before, what they’re doing Today and whether they have blockers or not, and then shares the information to your chat platform or via email digests. Your team will never lose a daily standup anymore! There is always access to the history with search and filters through the web dashboard. The motivation tracking is anonymous for the respondent and managers can see the chart with the trend so they can react to motivational issues and empower and bring the energy back to the team! 💪 DailyBot Follow-ups connects easily and smoothly to Slack and Google Hangouts Chat. New integrations are about to come. Use DailyBot for free and sign-up to stay in the loop about the new super cool Skills that we’ll be launching. …aaand of course please let us know what you think about it. All the feedback is well received, with much love! — Mauricio
