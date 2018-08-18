Daily UX Challenge
Improve your UX skills with a challenge posted each day 🛠️
#4 Product of the DayAugust 19, 2018
Daily UX Challenge is an online forum where a new UX challenge is posted everyday.
IndieDevEd@ed67184262 · Indie Developer
Cool find. I had a good read through of the resources there but it is a quick one for sure. It would be nice if the sources were more than just other blog posts, or at least let me trace the sources all the way back to some scientific source somehow.
Igor Fridland@igor_fridland
Amazing idea!!! But, bad Ui of the site, mess mess mess
Vikrant RamtekeHunter@vickyteke · Founder: Flutterbud.com, Totspot.me.
@igor_fridland I agree, but the forum is based on the popular forum software discourse.org and it functions well.
