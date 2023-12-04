Products
Daily Read - Podcast of Your Meetings
Daily Read - Podcast of Your Meetings
AI recaps the last 24 hours of meetings for your commute in
Read AI's Large meeting models (LMMs) applied to meetings generate a personalized podcast that highlights the past 24 hours and prepares you for your upcoming meetings, perfect for your commute into the office.
Launched in
Productivity
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
by
Read Dashboard
About this launch
Read Dashboard
Dashboard to make meetings better on Zoom and Webex
Daily Read - Podcast of Your Meetings by
Read Dashboard
was hunted by
David Shim
in
Productivity
,
Meetings
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Dillon Dukek
,
David Shim
,
Elliott Waldron
,
Robert Williams
,
Zoe Robinson
,
Luke Woloszyn
,
Brad Bicknell
and
Noelle Szombathy
. Featured on December 6th, 2023.
Read Dashboard
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on October 26th, 2021.
