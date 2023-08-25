Products
Home
→
Product
→
Daily Planner
Daily Planner
Schedule your tasks and goals with daily planner
Daily planner helps you to schedule, and customize your day according to your goals and tasks. With the notion everything is possible
Launched in
Task Management
Notion
by
Daily Planner
About this launch
Daily Planner
Schedule your tasks and goals with daily Planner
Daily Planner by
Daily Planner
was hunted by
Paarthvi Chaturvedi
in
Task Management
,
Notion
. Made by
Paarthvi Chaturvedi
. Featured on August 25th, 2023.
Daily Planner
is not rated yet. This is Daily Planner's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#39
Week rank
#233
