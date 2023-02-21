Products
daily.place
daily.place
Create your perfect space to focus on your daily tasks
The objective of daily.place is to have within reach of a single page the necessary tools to be able to have a space for concentration. Ambient sounds, pomodoro timer and a to do list.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
daily.place
About this launch
daily.place
Create your perfect space to focus on your daily tasks
0
reviews
2
followers
daily.place by
daily.place
was hunted by
Agustín
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Agustín
. Featured on February 21st, 2023.
daily.place
is not rated yet. This is daily.place's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#46
Week rank
#83
