Daily Nietzsche
Ranked #16 for today
Daily Nietzsche
Get texts from Nietzsche every day
Daily Nietzsche is a service that will text you one passage from Nietzsche’s “Twilight of the Idols” at 5 PM EST every day. Also, you will be able to respond with what you think, and your thoughts will be posted to a discussion forum.
Launched in
Messaging
by
Daily Nietzsche
About this launch
was hunted by
Ryan Wolverton
in
Messaging
. Made by
Ryan Wolverton
. Featured on September 20th, 2022.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#36
