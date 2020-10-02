discussion
Marius
MakerEnthusiast app developer
Hi! I’m an indie developer and I created Daily Me because I want to be productive and grow every day and couldn't find an app that offered all the tools that I need for this. There are many good apps that aim to make people more organized and aware of their schedule but I wanted to have something that offers an integrating approach for tasks, themes and journaling so I can manage my day from a single app. With Daily Me you can create tasks and assign them to a day or to a backlog, and define themes that guide you and keep you focused. You can also log your daily events or just write your thoughts at the end of the day. Daily Me is created fully in SwiftUI and offers Widgets, Siri Shortcuts, iCloud syncing, iPad multitasking and keyboard shortcuts as well as a beautiful and simple design.
