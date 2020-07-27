Daily Journal
Journaling app where you can publish your thoughts online
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maail
Maker
Hello Product Hunters, Excited to launch my first personal project here. 🎉 Daily Journal started out as an app that I made for myself, to learn SwiftUI and to start Daily Journaling. I started adding more features that I wanted to see in the app and it ended up being something different than the journaling apps out there. I wanted something minimal. Just go in and to journal daily, so I created the most minimal text editor, and I loved how it turned out. I wanted something different every day, so I came up with themes for each day, supplied by beautiful curated backgrounds from Unsplash contributors. Each photographer is credited on the day of the wallpaper. So be sure to check them out. I wanted to share some of my entries online as a blog, which ended up a bit tricky to do but I love the final result. Entries you choose to share, are generated as a static HTML page and they are placed on dailyjournal.stream under you username. Custom domains are possible, and this will be available if anyone is interested. I'm thinking of creating different blog templates, which is pretty exciting as well. Publishing feature I've added as a monthly subscription of 1.99USD per month. This includes a free 7 day trial, you can cancel any time. So please be sure to check this feature out. 😄 Other features are completely free. Some of the those other features are: - Reminders (opt-in only) - Daily Journaling Cues: This changes based on the timing of the day - FaceID/TouchID unlock - Syncing between multiple devices: Currently only available for iPhone and iPad. MacOS soon, and Android if I get enough support on the iOS versions - Privacy: All your journal entries are encrypted and private - Share journal entries as an image to social networks - There is also an additional easter egg you'll see if you use it for more than a day. 😉 I've got more features in the pipeline. You can go in and vote on these on Daily Journal's Roadmap here on Trello. You would need to be signed in to Trello to do so: https://trello.com/b/vbSpHeoS/ro... Let me know what you think. Looking forward for your feedback. Thank you.
Upvote (2)Share
Congrats! Can the publishers (content creators) monetize thier work if thier audience has grown? (i bet such community features are on the trello roadmap. have not checked)
Checked trello. Feature request, then ;-)
Upvote (1)Share