Daily Insight a tool letting you display the company's daily revenue metrics, visitors flow in filterable, online charts and in one popup widget.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Dainis KanopaMaker@dainiskanopa · Daily Insight, CEO
I had a “problem” which I couldn’t solve for a decade. It was impossible to update my application for YC and 500 startups with latest revenue, visitor metrics or growth rate. Also I was inspired from @levelsio @johnonolan These guys are founders of "open startup(-s) movement.
Upvote Share·