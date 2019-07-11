Discussion
Najeeb Khan
Such a simple and convenient way Kowsheek, can’t wait to check it out!
@itsnajeeb It's all been Chris' brainchild! I helped with the technology 🚀
Hey! 👋 I'm a long-time student of Chinese that was dissatisfied with the current crop Chinese vocabulary learning apps. So, I set out to design the simplest tool for growing, preserving, and tracking Chinese vocabulary. Daily Chinese uses spaced repetition to gradually introduce new words each day while ensuring you never forget the words you already know. Practice daily with over 9,000 words to help you learn the basics, pass your test, live or work abroad, prepare for the HSK, master Chinese idioms, and more. The words you learn are added to your vocabulary collection giving you proof of your mastery and a record of your progress. Practice a little every day and master Chinese forever. Let us know what you think!
