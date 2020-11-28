Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Daily Anchor

Daily Anchor

Daily wellbeing tracker

get it
Daily anchor is your daily wellbeing tracker.
Use it as an anchor for your wellbeing that you can keep coming back to. It's simple, doesn't do much but is effective in grounding you to key habits that can enhance how you feel.
Passbase
Promoted
First of its kind no code identity verification engine
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Paul Rayner
Maker
Former PT turned developer
My first product on product hunt : )
Share