Get a random daily challenge to improve yourself in Health, Mind, and Social. Complete it in the next 24 hours and earn badges!
Simon RahmMaker@simon_r · Designer living in the Netherlands
Hi ProductHunt! I am really happy to share this project with you today. I always struggled to stick to my healthy habits, and if I did, i got too focussed on one aspect, and forgot the other great things that are important in life. So I created Daileee, which gives me a new small challenge every day, that will have a big impact on the long run later. I hope this project helps some of you, as well as it helps me, to create healthy habits. Hope you like it and I am open for feedback!
