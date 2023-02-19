Products
Daft Art
Daft Art
Create the album cover you've always dreamed of
Daft Art is a platform for musicians, producers, bands and artists that allows them to create covers for their albums and tracks in a few minutes, with the help of AI and curated aesthetics.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Music
,
Art
by
Daft Art
About this launch
Daft Art
Create the album cover you've always dreamed of
Daft Art by
Daft Art
was hunted by
Ahmed Yasser
in
Design Tools
,
Music
,
Art
. Made by
Ahmed Yasser
. Featured on February 26th, 2023.
Daft Art
is not rated yet. This is Daft Art's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
5
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#271
