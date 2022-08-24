Products
Dafatcat
Dafatcat
A blockchain-based saving lottery service
Dafatcat is a blockchain-based service offering lottery tickets
without the need to purchase them, at a cost of $0. Additionally,
Dafatcat aspires to serve as a spiritual aspect where everyone
can bless and spread happiness around the world.
Tech
Entertainment
Blockchain
Dafatcat
Dafatcat
Dafatcat is a blockchain-based saving lottery service.
Dafatcat by
Dafatcat
Wei Chong Tan
Tech
Entertainment
Blockchain
Wei Chong Tan
. Featured on August 25th, 2022.
Dafatcat
is not rated yet. This is Dafatcat 's first launch.
