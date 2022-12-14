Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Daedalus Finance
Daedalus Finance

Daedalus Finance

The financial operating system for Gen Z

Free
Daedalus is a social portfolio tracking app. We give users the ability to track their favorite cryptocurrencies, stocks, and NFTs. There is an integrated social feed as well allowing users to browse posts from others in web3 and create groupchats.
Launched in Crypto, Web3, NFT by
Daedalus Finance
About this launch
Daedalus Finance
Daedalus FinanceThe financial operating system for Gen Z
0
reviews
2
followers
Daedalus Finance by
Daedalus Finance
was hunted by
Wenitte Apiou
in Crypto, Web3, NFT. Made by
Wenitte Apiou
. Featured on December 14th, 2022.
Daedalus Finance
is not rated yet. This is Daedalus Finance's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#51
Week rank
#162