Home
→
Product
→
Daedalus Finance
Daedalus Finance
The financial operating system for Gen Z
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Daedalus is a social portfolio tracking app. We give users the ability to track their favorite cryptocurrencies, stocks, and NFTs. There is an integrated social feed as well allowing users to browse posts from others in web3 and create groupchats.
Launched in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
NFT
by
Daedalus Finance
About this launch
Daedalus Finance
The financial operating system for Gen Z
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Daedalus Finance by
Daedalus Finance
was hunted by
Wenitte Apiou
in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
NFT
. Made by
Wenitte Apiou
. Featured on December 14th, 2022.
Daedalus Finance
is not rated yet. This is Daedalus Finance's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
#51
Week rank
#162
