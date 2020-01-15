Dadwell & Co.

Discussion
Antonio García
Maker
😺 Hello Hunters! 👨🏻💻 I'm the founder and host of Dadwell, a new podcast at the intersection of creativity and fatherhood. ⚡ After 20 years in the design industry, I quit my job to focus entirely on this passion project which aims to challenge assumptions and expectations of fatherhood and masculinity through in-depth interviews with men who have thriving independent, entrepreneurial creative practices and who are also deeply-engaged, kick-ass fathers. 🎙️ But you don't need to be a dad to glean valuable insights and perspectives from the show (in fact, the listenership is evenly split between genders...) So if you're creative, entrepreneurial, and a caregiver/provider of any kind—and you're struggling to reconcile these identities or just looking for a fresh take on work-life blend—please give the show a listen and let me know what you think. 👂🏻 Available everywhere including: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify Thanks!
I've been listing to Dadwell for a while now and I find something inspiring and / or super useful in every episode. Highly recommended for dads of all stripes -- anyone who'd like a little dose of creativity and energy in their ears.
@a_m_garcia gotta give it to Michael Kiser. Dads need to do a lot more crying IMO. 😭
I've loved hearing several of the guests share creative ways to make the addition of children a "now we have a life together as a family that needs to work for all of us." Parenting doesn't need to just be a constant battle between the extremes of making it all about what the kids want (or that you feel pressure to give them) vs protecting your kid-less life.
@silentrant SAME! It's soooo easy for me to get locked into a zero-sum mentality between kids and career, when in fact, it doesn't _have_ to be that way. The show reminds me how unhelpful a scarcity mindset can be when it comes to parenting.
I’m really loving this podcast and highly recommend to all parents. I’ve listened on my last few flights to all the gravitytank dads. I know the intended audience is fathers, but as a creative mom with my own design business, I’m relating to each of their stories. AND after each one I’m left thinking about my own father and how he’s supported my creative pursuits through out my life. Keep going Antonio! 🖤
@julie_nelson2 Thank you so much, Julie. That means a lot! Favorite episode?