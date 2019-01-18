Ever bored at work and wish you could look like you were working but having a good chuckle to yourself doing very non-work related stuff? Dad Joke CLI is here for you! Just type the command dadjoke in your terminal and be instantly entertained with randomized fresh dad jokes with every command!
This is simple, easy, to-the-point, and best-of-all, funny. A developers world can be kinda crazy, kinda boring, and definitely stressful... but this is just what you need to kickstart your smile again.
Not sure if it's just me, but dad jokes never get old (just like parents, right?).Raven Douglas has used this product for one day.
