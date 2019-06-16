Reviews
Abhishek Sharma
Hey Hunters! 👋 We're excited to launch Dabble - 'smarter-than-the-phone' project interaction and controller app! Here’s everything that you need to know about Dabble. 🔎 What It Does Dabble is a versatile project-making app that transforms your Smartphone into countless virtual shields and more. It exploits the inbuilt features and sensors of your Smartphone like the GPS, mic, and accelerometer, thus transforming into a virtual treasury of infinite shields and more. With nearly a dozen modules - LED brightness Control, Gamepad, Terminal, Pin State Monitor, Inputs, Motor Control, Camera, Phone Sensors, Oscilloscope, IoT, and Music, Dabble lets you make countless exciting projects while saving you money on a variety of electronics and that too completely for free! 🤝 Compatibility Dabble works with widely used Bluetooth modules like the HC-05 and HM-10 and is compatible with popular development boards like evive, Arduino - Uno, Mega, and Nano, and ESP32. 📱 Platforms Currently, Dabble supports Android 5.0 and up. The iOS version is currently under development and will be available soon. ❓ Why Dabble Why not?! It doesn’t require any special prototyping board, does the work of multiple apps like 1Sheeld, Arduino Bluetooth Controller, and Blynk, and the best part - it is FREE! ✍ Please let us know you what you think about the app! All thoughts, feelings, and suggestions are welcome in the comments. If you have any questions, we'd be happy to answer them! Ready. Set. Dabble!
